UNHCR thanks Belarus for opportunity to transfer humanitarian aid to refugees

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees expressed gratitude to Belarus for the opportunity to transfer humanitarian aid to migrants. This was stated by a representative of the organization in Belarus. Mamo Muluseu emphasized: "The UNHCR, together with the Belarusian Red Cross Society and the support of the State Border Committee of Belarus, have visited the site on the Belarusian-Polish border in Grodno Region for the second time in last week. A group of 32 immigrants, including men, women and children, from Afghanistan has been staying for more than three weeks here."

