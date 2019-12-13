3.42 RUB
Legalizing unauthorized homebuilding: almost every second house in Belarus was legalized under the simplified procedure in 2023
Legalizing unauthorized homebuilding! According to the results of last year, almost 10 thousand residential houses were legalized in a simplified order. And the active use of "construction amnesty" gave impetus to the intensive construction of individual houses.
According to the results of 2023 - the indicator exceeded 48% of all built housing. This means that it is almost equal with high-rise buildings.
Less than a year is left until the completion of the so-called construction amnesty. Its essence is that if you have built a residential or non-residential building on your land plot without a project or with a deviation from it, such an object will not be considered unauthorized homebuilding. This means no administrative responsibility and fines. The registration procedure is maximally simplified.
The decree helps people to solve unnecessary bureaucratic delays and simplify the construction process itself. What is important, the measure applies to those whose title to the land plot arose before September 2022.
