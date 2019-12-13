Legalization of squat land plots allowed in Belarus

The order in the land, exemptions for dacha owners, settling land disputes, and involving as many plots as possible into circulation. The new edition of the Land Code is expected to solve a number of accumulated problems.



The developers of the document took into account the interests of people as much as possible. From September 1, the so-called land amnesty will take effect. This innovation will allow to legalize (of course, if certain requirements are met) the squat land plots. And this is not the only change.



For example, the term during which citizens, who received land as needing improvement of their housing conditions, were limited in their right to dispose of it, is reduced from 8 to 5 years. Also, the new version of the document increases the size of land plots in rural areas to one hectare (previously it was 0.25 hectares).



There is also a norm, which will allow sharing land to build a second house.



Nikolai Bober, Deputy Chairman of the State Property Committee of Belarus:

This will allow many citizens to solve their housing issues, as often the family has a need to build a second residential house, and there is no possibility to provide such a plot in the territory of the locality. Due to this, it will be possible to divide the land, which belongs to the parents, if they agree to build a second house on this plot. In addition, additional land plots will be provided without an auction. Thus, there is an opportunity to expand one's land use at the expense of the lands of the settlement in case this land is not used.



According to the State Property Committee, there are about 1.5 million registered plots in Belarus today. Over 20 thousand are allocated per year. Some of them are sold through auctions, and some are given to citizens according to the application principle.



