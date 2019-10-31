PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belavia to expand low cost offers next year

The corresdponding statement wad made by the director of the company A. Gusarov. Cheap tickets will be available for European desrtinations from regional centers. Discounts will be provided to passengers without luggage. New fuel saving Boeings will also reduce the cost. New flights to Spain, Kazakhstan and Cyprus will open.

