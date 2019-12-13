Dozens of healthcare facilities opened and renovated across Belarus in 2020

The coronavirus in some countries has shown how everything can end, when they start thoughtlessly saving on people's health. We remember how individual European countries did not have enough equipment or beds. Belarus is not be an absolute ideal in the development of medicine, but you still need to look for where you can get services of this level and, most importantly, for free. No, it certainly costs money, but the budget is responsible for the costs. This year alone, more than two hundred million rubles has been allocated from it for health care. In 2020, dozens of healthcare facilities were opened and renovated across in Minsk, Gomel, Ostrovets, Bobruisk, Krichev.

For example, a new 11th ambulance station was opened in the capital. It serves over 150 thousand people. This is the population of micro-districts Loshitsa and Chizhovka. On the basis of the 5th hospital in Minsk there is a new building of neurology and neurosurgery. A computed tomography room has also appeared here. The latest generation device allows examining every millimeter of the patient. And every day up to 35 people can be diagnosed with the help of a tomograph.

In Gomel, after a large-scale overhaul, the renewed treatment building of the tuberculosis clinical hospital began to work. The modernized building of the regional central hospital also opened this year in Krichev. An interdistrict neurological department and a computed tomography room appeared here. A maternity ward has become a great gift for the residents of this city.

A modern central regional hospital was opened in Ostrovets. The country's first large interregional reference medical center is designed for 382 beds. There are 16 branches in total. The new hospital in Ostrovets is not inferior in terms of equipment even to large capital medical centers.