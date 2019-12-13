Everything will be done to preserve historical memory in 2022

The preservation of the historical past and the strengthening of the unity of the Belarusian people is prescribed in the first presidential decree signed this year. The year 2022 has been declared the Year of Historical Memory.



It seemed that we had won and would never let it happen again. But time has passed and fascism raises its head again. A torchlight procession in honor of Nazi criminal Stepan Bandera was held right in the center of Kiev. Neither local authorities nor international organizations reacted to the actions. So they approve, they help to preserve the horrible "tradition" for future generations.



Exactly the same torchlight processions are preserved by the pre-war documentary chronicles. These fiery spectacles helped to turn a man into a savage, who at the same time felt like a hero. The Third Reich needed a savage, ready for anything, as a powerful fighting machine.



In Europe, the proponents of the dangerous ideology grow bolder and bolder. It is time, they say, to stop talking about fascism. The time, they say, has passed, there is no need to stir up the past. “Why talk about history, think about ecology! Why do schoolchildren stand guard at the Eternal Flame in Victory Square in Minsk? Let them use their smartphones! Why patriotic education? What are the monuments for?”



Only the descendants of fascists and policemen, the enemies of our statehood, can talk like that. But we will rake up the past. We will talk about our historical path at schools and universities. We will learn from the mistakes of our rich history. We will strive for changes, but for those that are for the good of Belarus, or the sake of the future and based on our respect for the heroic past.



