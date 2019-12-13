PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than 320 million cyber launched against Belarusian information resources in 2022

The ATN film "In the Security Paradigm," which tells about the work of the Operative Analytical Center under the President of the Republic of Belarus, says that in 2022 there were more than 320 million attacks on Belarusian information resources. A high percentage of such attacks were carried out from the territory of foreign countries.

Cyber-attacks in the national segment of the Internet included the information infrastructure of the State Committee for Standardization of the Republic of Belarus, RUE "National Center for Marketing and Price Study", Belarusian Railways, Belaruskali and some medical institutions of higher education.

The task was to create a super modern trained special service which would be based on three platforms: operational, analytical, and technical. The tasks assigned to the security service is to assist the President, the economy, special services and law enforcement agencies, control and suppression of offenses, if any.

