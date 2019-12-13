More than 74 thousand foreigners visit Belovezhskaya Pushcha in 2023

There is an increase in the flow of tourists to one of the main natural sites of Belarus - Belovezhskaya Pushcha. In 2023, it was visited by more than 74 thousand foreigners, and in total - about 521 thousand people. Compared to 2022, the flow of tourists increased by 6%. In total, the number of visitors to the national park in the first half of this year increased by 34%. Excursion enclosures are especially attractive for guests, where the flow of visitors increased one and a half times. At the same time the ecological tourism is developing, excursions to the wilderness and safari tours are organized.