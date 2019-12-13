PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than 74 thousand foreigners visit Belovezhskaya Pushcha in 2023

There is an increase in the flow of tourists to one of the main natural sites of Belarus - Belovezhskaya Pushcha. In 2023, it was visited by more than 74 thousand foreigners, and in total - about 521 thousand people. Compared to 2022, the flow of tourists increased by 6%. In total, the number of visitors to the national park in the first half of this year increased by 34%. Excursion enclosures are especially attractive for guests, where the flow of visitors increased one and a half times. At the same time the ecological tourism is developing, excursions to the wilderness and safari tours are organized.

It should be noted that the tourist flow from abroad is also facilitated by the expansion of visa-free entry opportunities.

