State-supported housing construction to increase in 2023
Minister of Architecture and Construction of Belarus Ruslan Parkhamovich told in an exclusive interview to the program "Main Air" about the pace of construction this year and the plans for 2023.
A task was set: to commission 4.2 million square meters of housing in 2022 and 1.2 million square meters with state support, said the Minister. To date, more than 85% of the planned housing was built including more than 90% of housing with state support. He is confident that the plans outlined in the state program will be implemented. According to him, a number of regions have already coped with the figures on government support: Brest Region is 30% ahead of the target, while Minsk has exceeded the task by 10% and Minsk Region has already fulfilled the task.
