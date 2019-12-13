Population income in Belarus to rise by 4% in 2023

The economic growth is planned at 103.8% next year. This was stated today by the government, which discussed the forecast of socio-economic development and the draft budget. This package of documents will determine the economic progress in 2023.



The main goal, said the Prime Minister, is to reach the growth parameters defined by the five-year program, despite the unprecedented sanctions pressure, to which the enterprises are trying to adapt. The industry is expected to grow by at least 2.5%. And this will be the most impressive production volume in 10 years.



"We also plan to build more than 4.3 million square meters of housing, 1.2 million square meters will be built with state support. The forecast covers the investment projects quite extensively. We pay special attention to the instruction of the head of state on the implementation of investment projects in each region," said Minister of Economy of Belarus Alexander Cherviakov.



We also plan to increase the income of the population by more than 4%, as well as to implement all social guarantees.



