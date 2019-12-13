PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
In 2024, about 1700 km of roads planned to be repaired in Belarus

About 1,700 kilometers of roads are planned to be repaired in Belarus this year. More than a billion rubles will be allocated for this purpose.

The work is already underway on the highway M3 Minsk - Vitebsk (the section from Logoisk to Pleshchenitsy) and on the road from Smolevichi to Zhodino. In parallel, road services are also engaged in patching. Now there is a spring inspection, based on the results of which the objects and scope of work can be adjusted.

