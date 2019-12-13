In 2024, about 1700 km of roads planned to be repaired in Belarus

About 1,700 kilometers of roads are planned to be repaired in Belarus this year. More than a billion rubles will be allocated for this purpose.

The work is already underway on the highway M3 Minsk - Vitebsk (the section from Logoisk to Pleshchenitsy) and on the road from Smolevichi to Zhodino. In parallel, road services are also engaged in patching. Now there is a spring inspection, based on the results of which the objects and scope of work can be adjusted.