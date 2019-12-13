3.42 RUB
Visiting forests banned in 84 districts in Belarus
Brest, Gomel and Grodno Regions are completely closed. There was a fierce fire in Gomel Region in village Bagrimovichi of Petrikovsky District, where 50 hectares of bushes were burning. Aviation also helped to put out a fire.
According to the Ministry of Emergencies, MI-26 and MI-8 helicopters dumped water 40 times. 3 nonresidential houses and 3 outbuildings were destroyed. There were no victims. Penalties for violation of fire safety in forests and peat lands is up to 25 base rates. The website of the Ministry of Forestry has an interactive map of prohibitions and restrictions on visiting forests.
