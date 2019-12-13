Remains of 190 Red Army soldiers reburied in "Adamenskaya Gorka" in Liozno

Targeted work is carried out in Belarus to preserve our historical memory. The remains of 190 Red Army soldiers have been reburied at the memorial "Adamenskaya Gorka" in Liozno. They were raised by searchers during the "memory watch" in the village of Olkhovik. During the Great Patriotic War there was a mobile hospital, there were fierce battles. Liozno is the first district center of the Vitebsk Region, liberated from the invaders. 16 persons were awarded the title of a Hero of the Soviet Union for liberation of the Liozno District Among them there was only one woman: Mariya Oktyabrskaya. Now her name is given to a secondary school in the town. A memorial plaque opened there today.