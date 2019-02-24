3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Police Academy to train specialists to fight IT crimes
Starting September, specialists in combating high-tech crime will be trained at the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Today, much attention is paid to the education of students in this area. University students participate in an international program that brings together international training centers. Here they not only gather knowledge and experience, but also accumulate ideas. Last year, an IT company was created on the basis of the Military Academy. This is a unique unit not only for our country, but also for the post-Soviet space.
In many countries, militarized IT departments are successfully created, and special services work in conjunction with programmers. One of the most common crimes in the Web is theft via computer technology and hacking accounts. In order to fight hackers, Belarusian law enforcement agencies have a separate department for solving high-tech crimes.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko notes that thanks to labor unity, Belarusians have independence
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All