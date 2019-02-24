Police Academy to train specialists to fight IT crimes

Starting September, specialists in combating high-tech crime will be trained at the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Today, much attention is paid to the education of students in this area. University students participate in an international program that brings together international training centers. Here they not only gather knowledge and experience, but also accumulate ideas. Last year, an IT company was created on the basis of the Military Academy. This is a unique unit not only for our country, but also for the post-Soviet space.