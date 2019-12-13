V. Andreichenko: Belarus interested in development of bilateral relations with Moldova

Cooperation as the main driver in the development of trade and economic relations between Belarus and Moldova. Mutual interest in the development of bilateral relations was confirmed by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko and Moldovan Ambassador to our country Victor Sorochan, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Belarus. "Our countries should be together. We have more than 90 enterprises with joint capital. There are successful assembly factories of Belarusian trolleybuses and tractors in Moldova," Viktor Sorochan said.