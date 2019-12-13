PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk pharmacies have plenty of protective masks

A special attention is now paid to the availability of protective masks. There are plenty of them in pharmacies. There is a choice of reusable and disposable masks, which are in high demand among the population. As for the customers, most of them do not neglect the mask requirements, there are no comments on this issue.

Now the protective masks or respirators must be used in commercial facilities, transport (including cabs), when visiting service facilities, businesses and organizations. The requirement to keep a social distance is also mandatory.

