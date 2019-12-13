3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
V. Archakov: The war is not in the past, it is going on now, only in a different format
The war is not in the past, it is going on now, only in a different format. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Secretary of State of the Security Council in his interview to TV channel Belarus 1. According to Vladimir Archakov, the external forces still pose a real threat to the independence of Belarus. Only the correctly drawn conclusions from the lessons of history and preservation of people's memory of the Great Patriotic War will allow keeping peace and calming in our country. At the same time, one should be ready for any turn of events, not to distort the truth and understand the true meaning of "patriotism".
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All