V. Archakov: The war is not in the past, it is going on now, only in a different format

The war is not in the past, it is going on now, only in a different format. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Secretary of State of the Security Council in his interview to TV channel Belarus 1. According to Vladimir Archakov, the external forces still pose a real threat to the independence of Belarus. Only the correctly drawn conclusions from the lessons of history and preservation of people's memory of the Great Patriotic War will allow keeping peace and calming in our country. At the same time, one should be ready for any turn of events, not to distort the truth and understand the true meaning of "patriotism".