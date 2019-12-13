3.42 RUB
Baghdad receives plane with refugees - more than 400 people return home
A flight with refugees who returned home from Minsk was received in Baghdad. According to the representative of the civil aviation authority of the country, there were 430 migrants on board, about 390 left it in Erbil, and the rest flew to the Iraqi capital. The refugees who returned home described what they had endured in recent weeks. The refugees now have to get on with their lives in their homeland again - the European dream has turned unattainable.
