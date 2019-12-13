PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
V. Baranets: Political struggle of the opposition has turned into banditry

The political struggle of the opposition has turned into banditry. This opinion was expressed by Victor Baranets, a well-known Russian military observer. Due to absolute desperation and lack of arguments, Belarus regime's opponents are already resorting to extremist forms of confrontation. However, the main goal is known - the West needs a Belarus with sold sovereignty.

