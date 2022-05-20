Monument to heroic pilots A. Nichiporchik and N. Kukonenko unveiled in Baranovichi

Forever in the peaceful sky! This is the inscription on the memorial, which was opened today in Baranovichi in honor of pilots Andrei Nichiporchik and Nikita Kukonenko. The memorial is set on the place where the pilots died. A year ago they made their choice: they deliberately took the plane away from the city. The feat cost them their lives, but saved people from a tragedy a hundred times bigger. The author of the project was Major Alexander Chernyshev serving at the 61st Fighter Air Base. The monument is in the form of cranes taking off against the background of the silhouette of combat training aircraft Yak-130. The names of heroes and last words of their negotiations were also placed on it. The Minister of Defense came to the opening ceremony. In the presence of relatives and fellow servicemen, the memory of the pilots was honored with a moment of silence, as well as with a circle of honor in the sky.