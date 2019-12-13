3.42 RUB
Most powerful electric house in Belarus built in Baranovichi
Some of the ideas of a comfortable everyday life have already been implemented today. For example, the energy efficient houses and boilers adapted for nuclear power plants. Thus, the most powerful electric house in Belarus was built in Baranovichi. There is no gas in the apartments, everything runs exclusively on electricity.
