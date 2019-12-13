PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Most powerful electric house in Belarus built in Baranovichi

Some of the ideas of a comfortable everyday life have already been implemented today. For example, the energy efficient houses and boilers adapted for nuclear power plants. Thus, the most powerful electric house in Belarus was built in Baranovichi. There is no gas in the apartments, everything runs exclusively on electricity.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All