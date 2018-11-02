3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
To Barcelona or Paris for 35 Euro. Belavia introduces experimental rates
They will be valid until March 31. The price of tickets on some destinations drops by 75%, subject to purchase at least 45 days before the flight. It will be possible to fly at experimental rates to more than 30 cities, among them Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Prague, Chisinau and Astana. New conditions are valid from today, the number of places is limited.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All