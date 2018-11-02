PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

To Barcelona or Paris for 35 Euro. Belavia introduces experimental rates

They will be valid until March 31. The price of tickets on some destinations drops by 75%, subject to purchase at least 45 days before the flight. It will be possible to fly at experimental rates to more than 30 cities, among them Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Prague, Chisinau and Astana. New conditions are valid from today, the number of places is limited.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All