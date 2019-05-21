3.41 RUB
Representatives of Belarus, Russia and Lithuania recall events of Great Patriotic War
Representatives of Belarus, Russia and Lithuania gathered in Begomel today to recall the events of the Great Patriotic War. During the war years Begomel was one of the centers of the partisan movement.
A military airfield operated under the control of partisans: ammunition was delivered from the mainland by an air bridge, and the wounded were transported back. The site was masked so professionally that the enemy could not locate the landing of the aircraft either from the air or from the ground.
