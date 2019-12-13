2 million doses of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 delivered to Belarus

The Chinese vaccine has been officially delivered to Belarus. The documents were signed today by Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus.

An agreement on the transfer of the medicines was reached during the meeting of Alexander Lukashenko and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Samarkand within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.