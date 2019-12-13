PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
2 million doses of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 delivered to Belarus

The Chinese vaccine has been officially delivered to Belarus. The documents were signed today by Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus.

An agreement on the transfer of the medicines was reached during the meeting of Alexander Lukashenko and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Samarkand within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

This weekend a cargo weighing almost 25 tons was delivered from Beijing to our country. The will be distributed to the regions in the near future. This is the seventh consignment of humanitarian cargo from the Celestial Empire. Only two years ago China donated about 5 million doses of vaccine, more than 4.5 million was bought by the Belarusian side.

