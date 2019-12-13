3.43 RUB
Belarus gets updated flu vaccine
A flu vaccine has arrived in Belarus. The drug is now undergoing laboratory testing. Later it will be sent to health care institutions. People at risk will be the first to be vaccinated. The composition of the vaccine changes each year, because the virus is constantly mutating. It is planned to finish the vaccination campaign against influenza before the beginning of January.
The strain composition of the vaccines has been revised and two components have been replaced - these are two influenza viruses H1 and N1, as well as influenza viruses H3 and N2. That is, the influenza viruses that circulated in the last epidemic season have changed and our immune system is not ready to meet them.
The only contraindication to the flu vaccine is an allergy to chicken protein. The flu and coronavirus vaccines can be combined.
