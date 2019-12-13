Belarus receives greetings on Victory Day from worldwide

May 9 has been one of the most memorable, solemn and significant historical dates for our people for the last 76 years. Foreign leaders and leaders of integration associations send their wishes of well-being, peace and prosperity to the Belarusian people.

With every year we come to a deeper understanding of the meaning of that Victory. The history of the Great Patriotic War closely tied up the destinies of brotherly peoples who walked shoulder to shoulder along the roads of war.

"Victory Day is a sacred holiday for Russians and Belarusians. Our countries will always remember the great feats and untold sacrifices of those who defended their native land on the front line and in partisan parties, worked in the rear and liberated other countries from Nazi enslavement.

It is our common duty to surround the participants of the war with care and attention, firmly hold up the truth about the tragic events of those years. Together, we must resist any attempts to falsify history. I ask you to convey my best wishes of good health, well-being, vigor and longevity to all the Belarusian veterans."

"On this sacred day, we mark with a special sense of pride and gratitude the unprecedented feat of our fathers and grandfathers, who selflessly forged the victory over fascism on the battlefields and in the rear in the name of the peaceful life of future generations. I am convinced that the glorious traditions of unbreakable friendship, brotherhood and mutual support will continue to serve as a strong foundation for strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Belarus."

The greeting message was also sent to the Belarusians by Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first President of Kazakhstan.

"I am very happy that the Great Victory unites our peoples and is one of the brightest symbols of friendship between Kazakhstan and Belarus, which has been tested by shared history and knitted together by millions of threads of human destinies."

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Victory Day holds a special place in the glorious annals of our nations as a symbol of unprecedented courage, heroism and selflessness.

"I am convinced that the traditions of friendship and mutual support of our peoples, who honorably endured the years of severe trials in the Great Patriotic War, will be a reliable foundation for further development and strengthening of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus."

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed confidence in further strengthening of the friendly Uzbek-Belarusian relations. Relying on our historical experience and current realities, we will continue to consolidate the traditional Uzbek-Belarusian relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation.

"We will never forget the price paid for the Great Victory. The memory of the exploits of valorous soldiers and home front workers will forever remain in our hearts. It will serve as a moral compass, especially for the younger generation, as a model of courage and bravery, patriotism and selfless service to our homeland."

In his greeting message, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov asked to convey his gratitude for the Victory to the Belarusian veterans of war and home front.

"I am sure that the events of our common history will contribute to further development of relations between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus in the spirit of partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation."

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon emphasized that May 9 is a significant date in the modern history of our countries.

"On this day, we honor the unparalleled heroism, courage, patriotism and endurance of our ancestors in the merciless struggle against the enemy, honor the memory of those who forged victory in the rear. I am confident that Tajik-Belarusian relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation based on the principles of strategic partnership, will continue to develop and increase in line with the vital interests of our two nations."

"Our peoples have made a tangible contribution to the Great Victory by displaying exceptional valor, courage and unity. Today, it is our duty to preserve peace and freedom as the most precious legacy of the generation of victors".

In his turn, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that fidelity to the memory of our common heroes will serve as a firm guideline for the development of cooperation between Armenia and Belarus.

"The heroism and unparalleled feat of all those who made a decisive contribution to achieving peace will forever remain in our hearts, and Victory Day is a symbol of unity of our peoples. I am confident that the remembrance of our common heroes will be a firm guideline for the development of cooperation between Armenia and Belarus for the good of the peoples of our countries."

"Victory Day is a bright holiday proclaiming the idea of peaceful coexistence, goodwill and humanism. I am confident that the eternal memory of the great feat of arms of our ancestors will continue to serve as a solid foundation for further strengthening of friendly relations and all-round cooperation between our countries."

The greeting messages are coming not only from the post-Soviet countries. President Bashar al-Assad of Syria has conveyed his sincere congratulations on Victory Day to the President and the people of Belarus.

"I take this opportunity to express to you our willingness to intensify interaction to open new prospects for cooperation between our countries in all spheres for the benefit of our two friendly peoples."