Frosts come to Belarus
The capital is 100% ready for this winter. Snowplows in the streets and avenues of Minsk are actively working. Road workers clear away snow drifts in the yards. They simultaneously remove snow and sprinkle footpaths with sand. They also use combined machinery with additional brushes and buckets. They can be seen on the ring road of the capital.
The communal workers also remind about the necessity of clearing the snow from the parking space in the courtyard territories and ask drivers to avoid parking cars along busy roads, so as not to interfere with the work of special equipment.
