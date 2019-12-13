PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Personnel, weapons, and equipment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue arriving in Belarus

As part of the military security of the Union State, the build-up of the regional grouping of troops of Belarus and Russia continues. In this connection - personnel, weapons and equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to arrive. After - with the arriving units - further combat readjustment activities are planned at our country's training ranges. Joint training of the Belarusian and Russian components of the regional grouping of troops is comprehensive in nature and covers not only the combat component but also all support systems.

Joint flight-tactical exercises of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia

In addition - on the eve of the arrival of the aviation component of the Space Forces of the Armed Forces of Russia to Belarus. It will take part in a joint exercise with Belarus, which will begin on January 16 and continue until February 1. During the maneuvers, all airfields and ranges of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus will be involved.

