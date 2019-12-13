Personnel, weapons, and equipment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue arriving in Belarus

As part of the military security of the Union State, the build-up of the regional grouping of troops of Belarus and Russia continues. In this connection - personnel, weapons and equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to arrive. After - with the arriving units - further combat readjustment activities are planned at our country's training ranges. Joint training of the Belarusian and Russian components of the regional grouping of troops is comprehensive in nature and covers not only the combat component but also all support systems.