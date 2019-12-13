2305 citizens of Ukraine enter Belarus since February 24

Almost two and a half thousand Ukrainian citizens have crossed the border with Belarus since the beginning of the conflict. According to the State Border Committee of our country, from February 24 to March 18, 1480 people arrived directly through the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, 776 people transited through Poland, 45 through Lithuania, and 4 through Latvia. 421 citizens of Ukraine fled to Belarus during the last day alone. I would like to point out that the Belarusian side provides everyone who crosses the border with necessary assistance. On the Belarusian land, the foreigners were provided with the necessary assistance by volunteers of the Red Cross as well as an opportunity to contact relatives.