Rare bird glaucous gull comes to Belarus again

The rare bird has come to Belarus again! A glaucous gull has been observed in Minsk. This species nests in Greenland and northern Canada. It comes to the Baltic countries very seldom. For example, in Lithuania, it was seen last time sixty years ago.

It was discovered in Belarus during bird counting. Experts confirm that it is a glaucous gull.

