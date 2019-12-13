People from Latvia, Lithuania and Poland come to Belarus for medical services

More than 240 thousand foreigners have visited Belarus without a visa. Back in April, such an opportunity was introduced to citizens of Lithuania, as well as to holders of Latvian passports. Since July, citizens of Poland do not need a visa to enter Belarus. Despite the fact that European politicians are not satisfied with the hospitality of Belarusians, ordinary citizens of the neighboring countries are happy to come to our country. Medical tourism is especially popular and not only in regional centers. The film crew of Belarus 1 TV channel took a look at the situation with medical services in the ancient Polotsk and made sure that the combination of price and quality is at the same level in the district centers as well.



The Baltic residents eagerly use the possibility of visa-free entry. In the streets of Polotsk there are a lot of cars with foreign license plates. The inhabitants of the Baltic States and Poland also enjoy the popularity of medical laboratory tests, MRI and ultrasound. Patients are attracted by the prices for dental services and the range of services provided. Prices in the Republic of Belarus are many times less than in our neighboring countries.



Visa-free entry to Belarus for holders of Lithuanian and Latvian passports has been in force since April 2022. The same possibility has been available for the citizens of Poland since July. During this time, more than 240 thousand foreigners have visited our country with no visa.



People from the Baltic States and Poland gladly come to our country with no visa. Often these are not one-day visits - more and more people wish to improve their health in Belarusian health resorts and also to see the real picture of how the Belarusians really live. After all, in their countries they don't show it on TV.



