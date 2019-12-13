More than 130 foreigners registered for vaccination in Belarus

More than 130 foreigners have registered for vaccination in Belarus. Most of them are residents of Ukraine and Lithuania. There are also requests from Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands and Germany. More than 130 foreigners have registered for vaccination against COVID-19 (the information was announced by the Ministry of Health). As of today, citizens of 73 countries can enter Belarus without a visa to be vaccinated with "Sputnik V". The entry is possible not earlier than 2 calendar days before the confirmed vaccination date and not later than that date. They may arrive in Belarus for no more than 5 days. It is expected that the first volunteers (their applications have already been confirmed) will arrive tomorrow. More than half a hundred health care institutions all over the country are ready to vaccinate foreigners. This procedure will also have to be repeated with the second component of the vaccine. It is planned that foreigners will be able to be vaccinated against CoVID-19 under these conditions until the end of next year.

