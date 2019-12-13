3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
70% of major overhaul costs in housing stock paid by state in Belarus
Modernization is expected in the sphere of housing and public utilities: innovations are planned at the legislative level in Belarus, which will allow to exclude unscrupulous contractors from the major overhaul projects. Local authorities will be able to choose trusted services and strictly control the cost of works. Now there are 150 problematic houses in the country, where deadlines for major overhaul are overdue. They will also reconsider the activities of property owners associations at the legislative level. In the future, the management and operation of the housing stock will be carried out by state organizations.
