More than 10 enterprises produce antiseptics in Belarus
The spontaneous agiotage of demand in antiseptics in the first weeks of spring was a real exam for pharmacy chains, suppliers, and manufacturers of similar products. What has always seemed to be in abundance, has become a basic necessity against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. The supply of imported goods, as well as local production, did not keep up with demand. The situation was taken under the personal control of the head of the state. The task was set to provide the country with domestic counterparts in the shortest possible time. The State Control Committee was charged with overseeing the situation. Today, Belarusian antiseptics can be found not only in pharmacies but also in a wide trade network. Today more than 10 enterprises, both private and state-run, produce antiseptics in Belarus.
