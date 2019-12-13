EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Individual entrepreneurs will no longer be registered in Belarus

On October 1, Belarus will stop registering individual entrepreneurs.

The Belarusian parliament has adopted amendments, according to which all individual entrepreneurs must re-register in legal entities by the end of next year. They are offered to do it under a simplified scheme within one working day. It is also established that small legal entities are companies with a team of up to 100 people, while medium-sized - with up to 250 employees, and large – with a higher number.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All