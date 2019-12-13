Belarus to train forestry specialists from Russia

The Moscow Region is planning to train forestry specialists in Belarus. A delegation from the region has paid a working visit to our country. For two days the guests learned the Belarusian experience of forestry and advanced technology in the industry, including training in modern training centers. Also, the partners are interested in purchasing our planting material and small-sized equipment, which is convenient to work on the territory of park areas. Now Belarusian specialists are waiting for a return visit to the Moscow Region.