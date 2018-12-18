3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
All bills in Belarus to be assessed for compliance with Sustainable Development Goals
From February 1, all bills in Belarus will be assessed for compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals. This is the first such norm in the CIS space. This year, a number of bills will be introduced aimed at systematic work on achieving specific SDGs, for example, on the production and circulation of organic products, especially protected natural territories.
The Goals for Sustainable Development is a global UN initiative that includes 17 items aimed at eliminating poverty, fighting inequality and injustice, as well as solving problems related to climate change.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All