All bills in Belarus to be assessed for compliance with Sustainable Development Goals

From February 1, all bills in Belarus will be assessed for compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals. This is the first such norm in the CIS space. This year, a number of bills will be introduced aimed at systematic work on achieving specific SDGs, for example, on the production and circulation of organic products, especially protected natural territories.

The Goals for Sustainable Development is a global UN initiative that includes 17 items aimed at eliminating poverty, fighting inequality and injustice, as well as solving problems related to climate change.

