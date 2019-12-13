History of the Great Patriotic War program to be adjusted in Belarus

Since the new academic year, the academic program in the history of the Great Patriotic War will be adjusted in all educational institutions of Belarus, and higher educational establishments will be provided with an obligatory discipline: the history of the Belarusian statehood. The issues of historical policy were discussed today at a meeting of the Republican Council, which was set up at the beginning of the year by a decision of the President and is called upon to pursue a unified state policy in this area. The task of the new body is to help preserve the historical truth and the heroic past and to strengthen the unity of the nation.



Belarus has a large base of historical memory. And there is a lot of work ahead, experts stress. The emphasis is laid on patriotic education: from kindergarten to high school.



Andrei Ivanets, Minister of Education of Belarus:

As of September 1, all school curricula on the history of Belarus will already include materials formulated by the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus on the genocide of the Belarusian people. This is very important because we can see that the number of victims, as well as the scope of these activities carried out by the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War is much higher than we had imagined before. Therefore, we must convey the historical truth to our younger generation.



Andrei Ivanets also stressed that honoring the state symbols of our state flag and emblem is of particular relevance. In this regard, the Ministry of Education has already prepared a draft decree, which provides for a number of ceremonies to honor the state symbols at all levels of education.



"It is very important because every citizen cannot be a patriot without realizing that the state symbols are the sanctity and the foundation of our sovereign and independent Belarus," summed up the Minister of Education of Belarus.



