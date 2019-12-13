EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Part of power supply costs to be reimbursed in Belarus

The corresponding decree was signed by the President. The measures are provided for the single-family residential buildings at the expense of local budgets. The population will be reimbursed a part of expenses for power supply of housing stock. To be entitled to discount, a person should be included in the lists formed by local executive and administrative bodies.

