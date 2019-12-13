3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Part of power supply costs to be reimbursed in Belarus
The corresponding decree was signed by the President. The measures are provided for the single-family residential buildings at the expense of local budgets. The population will be reimbursed a part of expenses for power supply of housing stock. To be entitled to discount, a person should be included in the lists formed by local executive and administrative bodies.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All