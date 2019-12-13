3.40 RUB
Centralized testing starts in Belarus
Centralized testing starts in Belarus today. According to tradition, the applicants will take the Belarusian language test first. The exam will begin at 11:00 a.m. The applicants are required to arrive at CT not later than 30 minutes before the start. They must have a completed and registered ID card, proof of identity and a pen. If an applicant is late for a valid reason, he/she has the right to take the CT on the reserve day (July 14 or 16). The applicants will be able to receive certificates at the CT venue on July 16.
During the centralized testing, all necessary sanitary and epidemiological requirements will be observed.
