Belarus has 136 crisis rooms for safe shelter

Every year, about 11,000 victims of domestic violence turn to territorial centers of social services for help, of which 2,500 are families with minors. This was reported to reporters today by consultant of Department of Population, Gender and Family Policy of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus Elena Komlik.

"Domestic violence is a serious challenge to the actual equality of men and women. Within the system of bodies of labor, employment and social protection there are 146 territorial centers of social services and two municipal centers of social services for families and children in Gomel and Minsk. Every year, about 11,000 people who have suffered from domestic violence turn to the centers for help, of whom 2,500 are families with children under 18 years of age. Citizens in need of safe shelter are provided with a temporary shelter service. There is a network of 136 crisis rooms nationwide to provide this service. In 2021, the service of temporary shelter was provided to 630 people, including 340 victims of domestic violence, including 66 families with 132 children," said Elena Komlik.

The consultant noted that legislation is constantly being improved to simplify the provision of temporary shelter services and provide comprehensive assistance to victims of domestic violence. "We have 24-hour access to the crisis room, the centers have designated specialists responsible for its 24-hour mode. The service is provided free of charge and includes a bed with a set of bed linens, providing personal hygiene products, water and food if necessary. In this case, we do not take into account the place of registration of the person, and in case of emergency the service can be provided without providing an identity document, on the basis of a written application. The period of stay in the crisis room is unlimited and is determined by the contract, it can be extended depending on the circumstances of a particular life situation," Elena Komlik informed.