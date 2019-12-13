Exports of scientific and technical products and developments in Belarus amount to almost $56 million in 2023

The exports of scientific and technical products and developments amounted to almost $56 million last year. This was announced at the session of the general meeting of the National Academy of Sciences. Thus, about 300 developments of Belarusian scientists in almost all areas are annually implemented in the economy of the country. Among the priority areas are microelectronics, development of own software and IT. Scientists are developing applied software, including for medicine in terms of automated screening. Also the most important areas of development of the Academy of Sciences are aerospace research, research in biotechnology, research in the polar regions of the Earth, as well as the development of technologies in industry and agriculture.