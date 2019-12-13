Belarus getting ready for Forest Week

The Forest Week begins in Belarus this Saturday. The national campiagn has already become a tradition - it is held for the 14th time. Residents of all regions are invited to join the daily work of foresters. Everyone will be able to make a symbolic gesture of helping nature - to plant a tree, for example, a pine, spruce, alder or birch. The plants and equipment will be distributed in the forestries.



All farms are actively getting ready for the Forest Week. The Republican Seed Center has already prepared hundreds of special cassettes with seedlings. In total, the center plans to sell 10 million seedlings.



