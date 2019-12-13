3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Forests banned in 70 areas in Belarus due to heat
The situation in natural ecosystems of our country is still fire-hazardous. The reason is a prolonged drought and high air temperatures. The visits to forests is partially limited is in 9 districts, and in 70 districts it is banned. Specialists remind that the main reason for fires is human carelessness. For violation of fire safety requirements one will have to pay a fine.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All