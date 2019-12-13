EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Forests banned in 70 areas in Belarus due to heat

The situation in natural ecosystems of our country is still fire-hazardous. The reason is a prolonged drought and high air temperatures. The visits to forests is partially limited is in 9 districts, and in 70 districts it is banned. Specialists remind that the main reason for fires is human carelessness. For violation of fire safety requirements one will have to pay a fine.

