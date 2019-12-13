3.43 RUB
Belarus changes rules for traveling abroad
According to the ruling of the Council of Ministers, one can now go for study or work abroad once in three months (previously it was once every six months), provided that one has the appropriate documents. The same rule applies to foreigners with permanent or temporary residence permits in our country.
