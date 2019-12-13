PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarus changes rules for traveling abroad

According to the ruling of the Council of Ministers, one can now go for study or work abroad once in three months (previously it was once every six months), provided that one has the appropriate documents. The same rule applies to foreigners with permanent or temporary residence permits in our country.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All