Belarus changes license requirements for staff of real estate companies

Belarus is slightly changing the licensing requirements for the staff of a realtor organization. This is provided by the Law № 213-Z of October 14, 2022 "On Licensing," which enters into force on January 1, 2023.



In particular, the staff of real estate organization should include a certain number of agents with their main employment in this organization. The staff of an organization with 30 or more employees except for technical and auxiliary personnel shall include at least five real estate agents. The staff of the separate subdivision of the organization shall consist of at least one real estate agent.



The law stipulates as an additional requirement that if the number of real estate agents is established as a minimum, an employment contract shall be concluded with the definition of the working hours not less than normal working hours, established by the labor legislation.



Managers of real estate organizations need to take measures to bring the staff of such organizations in accordance with the new licensing requirements from January 1, 2023.



