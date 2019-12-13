PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon


Weather gets colder in Belarus by end of week

Bad weather from Britain will also affect Belarus. Cyclone "Greta" brings precipitation. Wet snow, rain, strong winds, ice on the roads are expected. At night the temperature will fall by -5, in the daytime it will rise up to +3-6. By the weekend, cold air from northern latitudes will begin to flow into Belarus and the temperature will drop.

