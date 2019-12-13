3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Weather gets colder in Belarus by end of week
Bad weather from Britain will also affect Belarus. Cyclone "Greta" brings precipitation. Wet snow, rain, strong winds, ice on the roads are expected. At night the temperature will fall by -5, in the daytime it will rise up to +3-6. By the weekend, cold air from northern latitudes will begin to flow into Belarus and the temperature will drop.
