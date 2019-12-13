Weather to become warmer in Belarus by weekend

The thaw will return in Belarus closer to the weekend to commemorate the end of Pancake Week, which symbolizes farewell to winter and the beginning of spring. Frosty weather can be observed in the coming days. It will be up to - 12 °C at night, in some places it will freeze up to - 17 °C. During the day, tthe temperature will range from - 5 °C to + 5 °C.



On weekends across the country, forecasters predict a thaw, up to + 7 °C.



