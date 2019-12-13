No coronavirus detected in Belarus

No coronavirus has been detected in Belarus, said the Minister of Health. According to Vladimir Karanik, the situation with a dangerous infection in the country is under constant control. A special group has been established for this purpose.



As for the Belarusians evacuated from China to Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Health and diplomats are in direct contact with them. In addition, another plane with 10 Belarusians, who asked for evacuation, will land today in Russia. They will be placed under a 14-day quarantine in Tyumen hospitals.



Belarus to send second humanitarian cargo to China



And today Belarus will send the second humanitarian cargo to China with personal protective equipment on board.



