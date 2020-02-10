No patients with coronavirus identified in Belarus. Ministry of Health continues to control epidemic situation

The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the epidemiological situation in the country. No patients with coronavirus have been identified in Belarus. 47 people who have recently returned from China are under medical supervision in Brigantine 2 camp. 12 more students will arrive at the health center in the near future. Representatives of the Ministry of Health note that all patients with a suspicion of illness are under medical supervision.



The doctors have already processed analyzes of 740 patients. The studies take from 6 to 12 hours to be examined.



Belarusian IT-specialists have invented the Coronavirus app. There one can find the latest news from primary sources, a disease map and statistics, which are updated every hour, as well as forecasts and tips.



